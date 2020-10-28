Hledat v komentářích

Detail - články
Microsoft těží z rychlého růstu cloudu, tržby zvedl o třetinu

28.10.2020 9:01
Americká společnost Microsoft v prvním finančním čtvrtletí meziročně zvýšila čistý zisk téměř o třetinu na 13,89 miliardy dolarů (zhruba 322 miliard Kč). Oznámila to včera po závěru amerického obchodování firma, která je největším výrobcem počítačového softwaru na světě. Tržby společnosti překonaly očekávání, podpořil je silný růst cloudových aktivit.

Cloudové služby jsou v poslední době hlavním motorem růstu společnosti Microsoft. Tržby vlajkové cloudové divize Azure se ve čtvrtletí, které skončilo 30. září, meziročně zvýšily o 48 procent. Jejich růst tak mírně zrychlil ze 47 procent v předchozím kvartálu. Cloudové služby letos těží z rozmachu práce z domova a vzdělávání přes internet, který je důsledkem opatření proti šíření koronaviru.

Celkové tržby společnosti Microsoft se zvýšily o 12 procent na 37,2 miliardy dolarů. Překonaly tak očekávání analytiků, kteří je podle agentury Reuters odhadovali pouze na 35,7 miliardy dolarů. Tržby divize osobních počítačů, která zahrnuje operační systém Windows a herní konzole Xbox, vzrostly o šest procent na 11,8 miliardy dolarů.

(Zdroj: čtk, Reuters)


