Výsledková sezona na Wall Street zatím nedokáže bránit dalším poklesům

26.04.2022 16:58
Autor: Pavol Mokoš, Patria Finance

Americké trhy pokračují ve slabé výkonnosti a připisují si již šestý pokles během posledních osmi dní. Index S&P 500 v záplavě korporátních výsledků oslabuje o 1,5 %, když výprodeje opět vede technologický sektor. Index Nasdaq dnes odepisuje 2,5 %  a od začátku měsíce ztrácí již bezmála 11 %. Dnešní den je zajímavý i z pohledu nových makroekonomických dat. Objednávky zboží dlouhodobé spotřeby v březnu vzrostly o 0,8 %, zatímco analytici očekávali jejich růstu o 1 %. Důležitým údajem byl i index spotřebitelské nálady, který v dubnu klesá na 107,3 bodu, zatímco analytický konsensus činil 108,2 b. 

Společnost Warner Bros Discovery, která nedávno vznikla spojením Warner Media a Discovery, hospodařila v 1Q se ziskem 0,69 USD/akcii při tržbách 3,16 mld. USD. Zatímco výsledky dopadly solidně, investoři zaměřili svou pozornost na výhled pro letošní rok, který zůstává nejistý kvůli problémové kombinaci aktiv tohoto nově vzniklého mediálního giganta. Akcie WBD oslabují o více než 4 %.

Akcie PepsiCo se obchodují bez větších změn, když vedení této společnosti oznámilo zaúčtování jednorázových odpisů ve výši 241 mil. USD v souvislosti s aktivy v Rusku. Tento potravinářský gigant ale přesto zvyšuje svůj celoroční výhled především díky vyšším cenám a opětovnému růstu poptávky v kinech a restauracích. Po výsledcích za 1Q  propadají akcie General Electric o 10 %, zatímco akcie konglomerátu 3M odepisují po výsledcích  2 %. General Electric očekává zisk v roce 2022 na dolní hraně svého odhadovaného pásma. 

 


Daly z Fedu: Sazby by měly na konci roku dosáhnout asi 2,5 %, několikrát porostou o 50 bazických bodů, recese nebude
26.04.2022 14:52
Jak rychle by měl Fed zvedat sazby s ohledem na pokračující vysokou ...
Po letech nízkých sazeb se banky těší z vyšších marží
26.04.2022 14:18
Po letech nízkých či záporných úrokových sazeb dostávají evropské ba...
Maďarská centrální banka zvýšila základní úrok na 5,4 procenta
26.04.2022 14:48
Maďarská centrální banka dnes podle očekávání zvýšila základní úrok o...
Maersk vydal nečekaně dobrá čísla, pomalá normalizace přepravy zvedá výhled
26.04.2022 15:04
Globální námořní přepravce dnes publikoval nečekaně dobrá předběžná čí...
Uhelná akcie, která vyrostla o 1000 procent. Podpořily ji fondy, které se hlásí k ESG
26.04.2022 16:29
Nejlépe performující uhelnou akcií se stala Thungela Resources Ltd. Mo...


Aktuální komentáře
26.04.2022
17:58Zdroje: Rusko zastavilo dodávky plynu do Polska. Země odmítla platit v rublech
17:47Sazby ještě na svůj vrchol čekají, zisky už jsou možná za ním
17:31UPS těží z růstu cen přepravy, potvrdila výhled a navýšila zpětné odkupy akcií  
17:03Firemní zprávy i dění kolem Ukrajiny tlačí akcie znovu dolů  
16:58Výsledková sezona na Wall Street zatím nedokáže bránit dalším poklesům  
16:29Uhelná akcie, která vyrostla o 1000 procent. Podpořily ji fondy, které se hlásí k ESG
15:04Maersk vydal nečekaně dobrá čísla, pomalá normalizace přepravy zvedá výhled  
14:52Daly z Fedu: Sazby by měly na konci roku dosáhnout asi 2,5 %, několikrát porostou o 50 bazických bodů, recese nebude
14:48Maďarská centrální banka zvýšila základní úrok na 5,4 procenta
14:18Po letech nízkých sazeb se banky těší z vyšších marží
14:05Webinář Jak obchodovat s Patrií JIŽ DNES od 15:00! Ještě se můžete přihlásit!
13:20PepsiCo díky vyšší poptávce i růstu cen navýšila čistý zisk a zlepšila výhled
13:10Moneta rozdělí z loňského zisku dividendami 3,6 miliardy, schválila valná hromada
13:02Česká spořitelna a.s.: Zveřejnění výroční zprávy České spořitelny za rok 2021
12:29Odměňování akcionářů na pražské burze začíná. KB má dividendu schválenou, ČEZ to čeká  
12:27MONETA Money Bank, a.s.: Uveřejnění informace z valné hromady
12:15Komentář analytika: Hlavním zdrojem překvapení výsledků UBS opět investiční divize  
11:41VÁLKA NA UKRAJINĚ - SLEDUJEME ONLINE
11:32Evropské trhy umazávají včerejší ztráty. Americké futures jsou v mírném záporu  
11:30Akcie si dopřávají oddech, než se znovu přihlásí staré problémy  

