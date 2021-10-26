Hledat v komentářích

Detail - články
Výrobce hraček Hasbro zvýšil tržby, varuje před narušením řetězců

Výrobce hraček Hasbro zvýšil tržby, varuje před narušením řetězců

26.10.2021 14:33
Autor: ČTK

Americký výrobce hraček Hasbro zvýšil ve třetím čtvrtletí tržby o 11 procent na 1,97 miliardy dolarů (43,6 miliardy Kč) a splnil odhad analytiků. Varuje ale, že prodej před Vánoci mohou narušit problémy v dodavatelských řetězcích, které ho už ve třetím kvartálu stály zhruba 100 milionů dolarů na zrušených objednávkách. Konkurent firmy Mattel to uvedl ve svém dnešním sdělení. Akcie Hasbro stouply v premarketu o více než 2 procenta.

Společnost Hasbro oznámila, že letos čeká růst tržeb o 13 až 16 procent. Analytici v anketě společnosti Refinitiv odhadují, že tržby porostou o 14,2 procenta.

Poptávka se letos zvyšuje, ale Hasbro má podobně jako jiné firmy problém ji uspokojit kvůli uzavírání továren, nedostatku kontejnerových lodí a dlouhé čekací době v přístavech. Jeho rival Mattel nicméně uvedl, že se předvánoční sezóny neobává, protože si nasmlouval dodatečné přepravní kapacity. Mattel v letošním třetím čtvrtletí meziročně zvýšil tržby o osm procent na 1,8 miliardy dolarů.


