Preview k výsledkům KB za 2Q23: Očekáváme meziroční pokles zisku o 16 % vlivem vyšších provozních nákladů i růstu nákladů na financování

Komerční banka (Koupit, cílová cena 866 Kč) zveřejní výsledky svého hospodaření za 2Q23 ve čtvrtek 3. srpna před otevřením trhu. Konferenční hovor pro analytiky a investory se uskuteční ve stejný den od 14:00 hod.

