Hledat v komentářích

Investiční doporučení
více...
Výsledky společností - ČR
více...
Výsledky společností - Svět
více...
IPO, M&A
více...
Týdenní přehledy
více...
 

Detail - články  
FX strategie: Inflační vrchol v eurozóně a ČNB možná koruně ještě pomůže

FX strategie: Inflační vrchol v eurozóně a ČNB možná koruně ještě pomůže

26.04.2022 6:05
Autor: Finanční trhy ČSOB, ČSOB

Přelom dubna a května bude na eurodolarovém trhu hektický, neboť budou ve hře nejen klíčová data z USA a eurozóny, ale také další zasedání Fedu. Začněme makroekonomickými statistikami, která na konci dubna budou obsahovat jak údaje HDP za první kvartál, tak například dubnovou inflaci v eurozóně.

Pokračování článku je dostupné jen klientům placených služeb Patria Plus / Investor Plus případně uživatelům platformy Patria Direct. Pokud jste klientem těchto služeb, potom je nutné se Přihlásit.

Patria Plus / Investor PlusV rámci placeného informačního servisu získáte přístup ke kompletnímu zpravodajství www.patria.cz bez jakýchkoliv omezení. Veškeré zprávy, komentáře a horké zprávy jsou zobrazovány terminálovou metodou (bez nutnosti obnovovat stránku) bez zpoždění a v plné verzi. 

Nejen zpravodajství, ale i další služby získáte v Patria Plus / Investor Plus - sms a e-mailové zpravodajství, data z finančních trhů v reálném čase, kompletní analytický servis, rozsáhlé databáze časových řad ke stažení, prognózy vývoje a valuace, ekonomické fundamenty, nástroje a kalkulátory... více


Čtěte více:

Webinář Jak obchodovat s Patrií se blíží. Udělejte si čas toto úterý 26. dubna a registrujte se zdarma!
25.04.2022 12:59
Webinář Jak obchodovat s Patrií se blíží. Udělejte si čas toto úterý 26. dubna a registrujte se zdarma!
Začínáte s námi obchodovat? Pak je tento webinář určen přímo Vám. Pomů...
Rotace směrem k dividendám a hodnotě a neprávem opomíjené japonské akcie
25.04.2022 11:12
Rotace směrem k dividendám a hodnotě a neprávem opomíjené japonské akcie
Fed bude sice zvedat sazby, ale v době, kdy je ekonomika silná. To sa...
Propad trhů zhoršuje Čína, strach z centrálních bank, ale i výsledky
25.04.2022 11:46
Propad trhů zhoršuje Čína, strach z centrálních bank, ale i výsledky
Začátkem týdne ke zlepšení situace na finančních trzích nepomáhá víken...
Týdenní výhled: Čínské ohrožení růstu, pomalejší Amerika a dohoda o převzetí Twitteru o krok blíž
25.04.2022 13:14
Týdenní výhled: Čínské ohrožení růstu, pomalejší Amerika a dohoda o převzetí Twitteru o krok blíž
Nový týden navazuje na negativní vývoj toho předchozího a v centru poz...
Bloomberg: Válka na Ukrajině zvyšuje závislost světa na uhlí
25.04.2022 14:58
Bloomberg: Válka na Ukrajině zvyšuje závislost světa na uhlí
Závislost světa na uhlí, tedy palivu, o němž si mnozí mysleli, že brzy...
Nezvyklé chování dolaru a komodit a mimořádně negativní akciový sentiment
25.04.2022 15:40
Nezvyklé chování dolaru a komodit a mimořádně negativní akciový sentiment
Poslední doba přinesla v řadě doposud vzorně se chovajících grafů výra...


Váš názor
Na tomto místě můžete zahájit diskusi. Zatím nebyl zadán žádný názor. Do diskuse mohou přispívat pouze přihlášení uživatelé (Přihlásit). Pokud nemáte účet, na který byste se mohli přihlásit, registrujte se zde.
Aktuální komentáře
26.04.2022
6:05FX strategie: Inflační vrchol v eurozóně a ČNB možná koruně ještě pomůže  
25.04.2022
22:02Zámoří ignoruje globální strach a zavírá zelené, Elon Musk kupuje Twitter  
17:25Jan Cepák: Rotace z ČEZu do KB a zase zpátky? Záleží na jedné věci
17:12S&P zhoršila úvěrové hodnocení Srí Lanky na selektivní platební neschopnost
17:12Bloomberg: Rozpočtový deficit Německa letos vystoupí alespoň na 140 miliard eur
16:51Úvod týdne svědčí dluhopisům a dolaru  
16:25Negativní sentiment se z Evropy přelil do USA. Výsledky Coca-Coly pozitivně překvapily  
16:05SAB Finance a.s.: SAB Finance pokračuje s rekordním ziskem i v 1. čtvrtletí 2022
15:40Nezvyklé chování dolaru a komodit a mimořádně negativní akciový sentiment
14:58Bloomberg: Válka na Ukrajině zvyšuje závislost světa na uhlí
13:14Týdenní výhled: Čínské ohrožení růstu, pomalejší Amerika a dohoda o převzetí Twitteru o krok blíž  
12:59Webinář Jak obchodovat s Patrií se blíží. Udělejte si čas toto úterý 26. dubna a registrujte se zdarma!
11:46Propad trhů zhoršuje Čína, strach z centrálních bank, ale i výsledky  
11:35Evropské akcie klesají kvůli obavám z agresivního Fedu a šíření covidu v Číně  
11:12Rotace směrem k dividendám a hodnotě a neprávem opomíjené japonské akcie
11:06Čínské akcie kvůli dopadům pandemie klesly nejvíce od února 2020
10:27Ifo: Asi 40 procent německých podniků pociťuje dopady rostoucích cen energií
10:06Válka na Ukrajině dopadla na důvěru domácností, firmy sází na lepší budoucnost
9:26Twitter je údajně pod tlakem akcionářů, aby usiloval o dohodu s Muskem
9:04Rozbřesk: Tento týden napoví, jak si vedla česká ekonomika přes ruskou invazí na Ukrajinu

Související komentáře
Nejčtenější zprávy dne
Nejčtenější zprávy týdne
Nejdiskutovanější zprávy týdne
Kalendář událostí
ČasUdálost
3M Co (03/22 Q1, Bef-mkt)
Alphabet Inc (03/22 Q1, Aft-mkt)
Ares Capital Corp (03/22 Q1, Bef-mkt)
Banco Santander SA (03/22 Q1, Bef-mkt)
Edwards Lifesciences Corp (03/22 Q1, Aft-mkt)
Enphase Energy Inc (03/22 Q1, Aft-mkt)
General Electric Co (03/22 Q1, Bef-mkt)
Kuehne + Nagel International AG (03/22 Q1, Bef-mkt)
Microsoft Corp (03/22 Q3, Aft-mkt)
MSCI Inc (03/22 Q1, Bef-mkt)
Novartis AG (03/22 Q1, Bef-mkt)
Orange SA (03/22 Q1, Bef-mkt)
QuantumScape Corp (03/22 Q1, Aft-mkt)
Raytheon Technologies Corp (03/22 Q1, Bef-mkt)
Texas Instruments Inc (03/22 Q1, Aft-mkt)
UBS Group AG (03/22 Q1, Bef-mkt)
Visa Inc (03/22 Q2, Aft-mkt)
Waste Management Inc (03/22 Q1, Bef-mkt)
6:00HSBC Holdings PLC (03/22 Q1)
7:00Randstad NV (03/22 Q1)
7:45Thule Group AB (03/22 Q1)
11:00Atlas Copco AB (03/22 Q1)
12:00Centene Corp (03/22 Q1)
12:00PepsiCo Inc (03/22 Q1)
12:00United Parcel Service Inc (03/22 Q1)
13:00Warner Bros Discovery Inc (03/22 Q1)
14:00HU - Jednání MNB, základní sazba
14:30USA - Objednávky zboží dlouh. spotřeby, m/m
16:00USA - Index spotř. důvěry Conference Board
22:00General Motors Co (03/22 Q1)
22:05Mondelez International Inc (03/22 Q1)
22:10Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (03/22 Q1)
UDÁLOSTI ONLINE
Dlouhodobý ekonomický kalendář ČR
Dlouhodobý ekonomický kalendář Svět