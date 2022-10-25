Hledat v komentářích

Detail - články
Ifo: Podnikatelská nálada v Německu se v říjnu mírně zhoršila

25.10.2022 11:41
Autor: ČTK

Nálada německých podnikatelů se v říjnu mírně zhoršila a zůstává na nejslabší úrovni od května 2020. Firmy jsou méně spokojené se současným podnikáním, mírně se však zlepšilo jejich očekávání, i když se stále obávají nadcházejících měsíců. Vyplývá to z průzkumu, jehož výsledky dnes zveřejnil německý ekonomický institut Ifo.

Index podnikatelské nálady na měsíc říjen klesl na 84,3 bodu ze zpřesněné zářijové hodnoty 84,4 bodu. Analytici v anketě agentury Reuters očekávali pokles indexu na 83,3 bodu. Index očekávaného vývoje se zvýšil na 75,6 bodu ze 75,3 bodu v předchozím měsíci a zaznamenal první nárůst od května.

"Očekávání se zlepšila, ale firmy se stále obávají nadcházejících měsíců. Německá ekonomika čelí obtížné zimě," uvedl prezident Ifo Clemens Fuest.

Ve zpracovatelském průmyslu se index opět snížil kvůli pesimističtějšímu očekávání. U těchto firem se naopak mírně zlepšilo hodnocení jejich současné situace. Knihy nevyřízených zakázek jsou plné, i když nových zakázek je stále méně. Využití kapacit sice mírně kleslo, stále je však nad dlouhodobým průměrem.

V sektoru služeb se podnikatelské klima mírně zlepšilo. Poskytovatelé služeb jsou méně pesimističtí ve výhledu na nadcházející měsíce, své současné podnikání vidí ale hůře. Ve stavebnictví index nálady znovu klesl a hodnocení současné situace je nejníže od ledna 2016.

Německá vláda očekává, že největší evropská ekonomika v příštím roce kvůli energetické krizi a problémům v dodavatelském řetězci sklouzne do recese. Analytici minulý týden odhadli, že hrubý domácí produkt (HDP) Německa ve třetím čtvrtletí klesl ve srovnání s předchozím kvartálem o 0,2 procenta. Ifo očekává, že ve čtvrtém čtvrtletí se HDP sníží o 0,6 procenta.


